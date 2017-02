William Shatner, the actor who plays Captain Kirk on Star Trek, is coming to Honolulu.

He’ll be meeting with fans at the Amazing Hawaii Comic Con.

August 25 to 27 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

It’s a long way off but tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. This is the same event that brought comic book legend Stan Lee to Hawaii in 2015.

For more information, log onto https://www.amazinghawaiicomiccon.com/