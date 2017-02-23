Ask HPD: Det. Parker Bode answers questions about automotive tint

WHAT IS THE MAXIMUM LEGAL TINT FOR A VEHICLE?

The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards 205 is the standard used to measure tint in Hawaii. Generally for vehicles, side and rear-view window tint behind a driver must have a light transmittance of no less than 35 percent, plus or minus six percent.

DOES THIS APPLY FOR ALL VEHICLES?

This does not apply to vans, minivans, trucks, or buses, provided that they have rear-view mirrors on both sides. Annual safety inspections measure vehicle tints and noncompliance can result in failing a safety inspection.

IS IT OK TO TINT THE FRONT WINDSHIELD OF A VEHICLE?

As for the front windshields of all vehicles, only transparent tint can be used on the front windshield and cannot go past the AS-1 mark or no lower than four inches below the top of the windshield. Violating the tint law carries a fine of $287.