‘Bows lone senior Noah Allen to be honored in regular season home finale Saturday

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (13-13, 7-6 Big West) hits the final stretch of the regular-season with its last home game of the year on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Rainbow Warriors will take on Cal State Fullerton (14-12, 8-5 Big West) with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH’s lone out-going senior, Noah Allen, will be honored following the game as part of “Senior Night” festivities. The game will also be a “Whiteout” and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite white UH apparel. UH men’s basketball t-shirts will be given to the first 1,000 fans. Team photos will also be distributed and players and coaches will be available for autographs after the game.

The Rainbow Warriors are in sixth place in the Big West, but are just 1.5 games out of second. UH is coming off a road split last weekend that included an 82-61 rout of Cal Poly on Saturday.

Noah Allen poured in 30 points against the Mustangs. It was his fourth 30-point game this season, a feat accomplished by only four other Rainbow Warriors. Allen continues to lead the Big West in scoring during conference games at 18.5 ppg.

Saturday’s game will also include the recognition of three UH basketball legends. At halftime, Riley Wallace, Tony Davis, and Jim Leahey will be inducted into the UH Circle of Honor. Wallace is the basketball program’s all-time winningest coach (334), Davis the program’s first-ever NBA draft pick, and Leahey the voice of UH sports spanning four decades.

Game 27 Tipoff Notes

Who: Hawai’i (13-13, 7-6 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (14-12, 8-5 Big West)

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: OCSports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: Big West.tv

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM. Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and Jeff Portnoy (color) on the call.

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com

Ticket Information: $30 (lower); $18-$20 (upper-adult); $16-$18 (upper-sr. citizen); $5-$7 (upper-youth, ages 4-HS); UH Manoa students free with validated ID. UH Alumni Association members will receive 50% off adult tickets (maximum of eight). A valid Alumni Association membership card is required when purchasing tickets at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office. UH season-ticket holders in all UH sports will receive 50% off adult tickets (maximum of eight). A valid identification card is required when purchasing tickets at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office. Tickets are in special sections and supplies are limited. Other restrictions may apply. Parking $6.

Promotions: The University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the “Senior Night“ game sponsor and will distribute 300 foldable fans and 3,000 men’s basketball team photos. The UH Men’s Basketball Program will be distributing white t-shirts to the first 1,000 fans. UHFCU will host the traditional “Senior Night” plaque ceremony following the game. The contest is a “Whiteout,” so be sure to wear your favorite white UH apparel. Players and coaches will be available for autographs following the game.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his second season at UH (41-19). Dedrique Taylor is in his fifth season at CSF (47-74).

Series Tied: UH leads, 7-3

About Cal State Fullerton: The Titans are currently tied for third in the Big West (8-5), just one game ahead of UH…CSF beat conference leader UC Irvine, 56-54, Wednesday night at home…the Titans have won four in a row and six of their last seven…guard Tre Coggins is averaging 17.4 ppg, which tops the Big West…CSF is 3-3 in Big West road games with wins at UCSB, Cal Poly and UC Riverside.