Girl Scout Cookies arrive at Aloha Stadium

More than 300,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were distributed to Oahu troops Thursday.

Pack leaders picked up their orders from the Aloha Stadium parking lot throughout the day.

Neighbor island troops also received their cookies, for a total of 471,000 boxes distributed statewide.

Pre-orders will be delivered to customers starting Friday, Feb. 24, and expect sale booths to start popping up this weekend.

Cookies will be available at select locations across the islands every weekend through the end of March.

You can expect all the familiar cookies, such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samoas, plus a new flavor, S’mores.

“The S’mores cookie is in honor of our 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies,” said Lila Frisbie, Girl Scouts Hawaii. “It’s a specialty cookie, so it’s made with no artificial flavoring, coloring, no high fructose corn syrup, no dehydrogenated oil. So it’s a nice cookie, kind of going with the food trend.”

The Girl Scouts learn valuable lessons in this cookie-selling program, including goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Proceeds from cookie sales support local troops’ community service initiatives.