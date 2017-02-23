Hawaii Air National Guardsman indicted for electronic enticement

A Hawaii Air National Guardsman has been indicted for electronic enticement of a child.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Jacob Landon Powers was messaging someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, and arranged to meet her for sex.

The 34-year-old was arrested when he arrived for the meeting.

Powers was indicted for one count of electronic enticement of a child in the first degree, a class B felony. The charge is punishable by 10 years in prison without the possibility of probation.

The investigation was conducted by the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children task force in the Attorney General’s office.