Hawaii Dental Association: Give Kids a Smile Hawaii

By Published:
8fb73ac99c64462bb9206830f5778d0e

Give Kids a Smile Hawaii Event Day on February 25th Hosted by the Hawaii Dental Association Young Dentist Group. This event is free community event to improve the oral health of Hawaii’s Keiki. Did you mention that this is a free event? It’s all part of Give Kids a Smile Hawaii Program, which is a month-long dental educational program for Hawaii’s keiki. The first component involves young dentists reaching out to public elementary schools and providing interactive oral hygiene presentations. The 2nd component is our big family event day, where children get free cleanings, screenings, and fluoride.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s