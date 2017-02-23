Hawaii Dental Association: Give Kids a Smile Hawaii

Give Kids a Smile Hawaii Event Day on February 25th Hosted by the Hawaii Dental Association Young Dentist Group. This event is free community event to improve the oral health of Hawaii’s Keiki. Did you mention that this is a free event? It’s all part of Give Kids a Smile Hawaii Program, which is a month-long dental educational program for Hawaii’s keiki. The first component involves young dentists reaching out to public elementary schools and providing interactive oral hygiene presentations. The 2nd component is our big family event day, where children get free cleanings, screenings, and fluoride.

