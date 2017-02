Bevy Market is the new lunch concept by the folks from Bevy in Kaka’ako. They serve sandwiches, salads, chef specials, and local made merchandise.

Owner, Christian Self and Executive Chef Susan Smolinski, show us how to make their Ni’ihau Lambwich and Rack of Maui nui venison with Char Sui eggplant and caramelized pear.

Website: www.bevyhawaii.com