A traffic alert for drivers in Maili:

The right, eastbound lane of Farrington Highway is closed between Hila and Maliona streets as crews repair a water main break.

The 8-inch main break was first reported at around 3:10 p.m. It’s not clear how many customers are affected.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling near the work area and to use alternate routes if possible.

Repairs to the main is expected to take place overnight and possibly through Friday morning.