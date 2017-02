A heads up for Manoa drivers.

The Department of Facility Maintenance is scheduled to restripe the centerline of Manoa Road from the intersection of East Manoa Road to Oahu Avenue this Saturday, Feb. 25.

Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or use alternate routes during work hours, if possible, and allow for additional travel time. Local traffic will be allowed access, but Route 5 of TheBus may be impacted by the roadwork.