Big Island man faces consequences for illegal lava tour

(NPS video/Janice Wei)
(NPS video/Janice Wei)

A Big Island man is in accused of illegally taking customers to watch the lava.

The state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation is requesting that Henry “Skosh” Pomroy be fined the maximum $10,000.

The decision is now in the hands of the Board of Land and Natural Resources.

State officials say Pomroy took paying customers on his boat to see the lava flow and did so without a commercial permit.

Officials say he had received a cease and desist notice but still continued to violate the rules.

We reached out to Pomroy but haven’t heard back from him.

