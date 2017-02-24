Bishop Museum exhibit offers ‘nuts and bolts’ look at natural world

Find out how the ingenuity of evolution has inspired human mechanics in the latest exhibition at the Bishop Museum.

“The Machine Inside: Biomechanics” will be at the museum’s Castle Memorial Building from Saturday, Feb. 25, through Monday, Sept. 4.

Using real specimens, life-like models, video footage, interactive displays and even the world’s largest, most complete Tyrannosaurus rex model (pictured), this exhibition explores the marvels of natural engineering. Find out why every living thing — including humans — is a machine built to survive, move, and discover, and explore the ways in which these marvels of natural engineering have inspired ingenious man-made mechanisms.

Using the power of pumps, pipes and pressure, living things move air and fluids to where they’re needed most. Biomechanics features five touchable heart models of a mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian and fish. A highlight of the exhibit is a giraffe-heart model that visitors can actually pump, illustrating the pressure required to push fluid to great heights.

Another section in the exhibit will also give visitors the chance to “fly” with an interactive feature designed to show the differences between long and short wings. Visitors who “flap” with different wing designs on a rotating chair will discover that while it’s easy to get up to speed with a shorter wing, the longer wing enables an easier sustained flight.

And then there’s “Sue” the T.-rex. Visitors will be able to check out digital reconstructions of Sue’s locomotion frame-by-frame or at top speed and discover how her bite was one of the strongest on earth.

“It’s an all-ages exhibit,” said director of exhibits Brad Evans. “There’s lots of really interesting interactives for small kids to play with, but then there’s also science and engineering elements that are really going to be interesting to junior high school and high school level age kids.

“Another thing I think is really cool that’s spread around through all the exhibit is what they call spin browsers, which lets you look on a literally micro-second by micro-second frame level about how cheetahs run, so you can see how their stride works,” he said.

General admission is $22.95 adults ($14.95 Hawaii residents, Hawaii college students and military with ID), $19.95 seniors 65 and older ($12.95 local and military), $14.95 youth 4 to 12 years of age ($10.95 local and military families) and free to children 3 and under. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is $5 per vehicle per visit.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

Museum hours during the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.