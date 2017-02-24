Council considers free zoo admission for keiki under 12

The Honolulu City Council is considering a proposal that would offer free Honolulu Zoo admission for keiki under 12 year old.

Right now, admission is free for keiki two and under.

Councilman Trevor Ozawa introduced Bill 18.

He says it’s all about getting more people to visit the zoo, and insists that raising the age to 12 shouldn’t have a significant impact on the zoo’s revenue.

“It’s only four dollars per child. If you allow a child in there for free, they have to come with someone, so they are bringing an adult, so they are going to be paying for a ticket price as well,” he said. “If we have absolutely no people passing through the zoo, as much as we should be, we are not going to have interest in the zoo.”

The bill would also affect admission for Honolulu Zoological Society members.

Admission is currently free for members, but would no longer be the case under the proposal.