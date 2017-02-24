Exploring with Aloha: Coral Crater Adventure Park

By Published:
c119d96b9d7d41fdbf95bac77368be26

Coral Crater Adventure Park is Hawai‘i’s first full service outdoor adventure park!

The 35-acre park offers a range of new family-friendly, group and individual outdoor activities which begins with their five-story Aerial Adventure Tower which includes 18 challenge elements such as climbing, swinging and jumping as well as a giant tandem swing which sends riders on a 50-foot plunge from the top of a cliff and a 50-foot free fall experience.  Guests can also zip-line into their 10 acre crater for a variety of off-roading experiences such as side-by-side ATVs and electric mountain biking.  And if that isn’t enough, they offer a tactical laser gun experience where folks can zip-line and shoot at targets.   Owner, Jim Owen, has details.

https://coralcrater.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s