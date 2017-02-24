Father looks to give back after 10-year-old boy’s miraculous recovery

Seeing 10-year-old Poukihi Awai play catch, it’s hard to believe just over a month ago, he was in the hospital fighting for his life.

On Jan. 12, Awai was running drills at his brother’s baseball practice. His father, Barrett Awai, says it was like any other day, when suddenly, Awai collapsed.

Barrett Awai didn’t know what happened. “I just thought he hurt a leg or something, not at all thinking that he was having a cardiac arrest,” he said.

Barrett Awai says his son went into cardiac arrest due to an inflammation of his heart. Doctors say Poukihi Awai had a 5-percent chance to pull through, being moved from the emergency room into the pediatric intensive care unit. He was put into chemically induced paralysis and sedation.

But on the fourth day, he woke up, started moving all of his limbs, and recognized the person who’d been there all along, his dad.

“It’s hard to explain being there, holding back my emotions, but man, going through that moment was just being elated, just having a joy of appreciation of God’s mercy and grace,” Barrett Awai said.

Now, Barrett Awai says he wants give back by raising awareness about the importance of knowing to call 911 and knowing CPR.

He also plans to start a foundation in his son’s name.

“Hopefully the greater awareness to us is that we would be able to purchase defibrillators for all of the youth leagues and use the parks and recreation centers, to work with the City and County, work with the State, work with the (American) Heart Association and just try to come together as a team to have that opportunity,” he said.

As for Poukihi Awai, he’s back to throwing strikes.

Several University of Hawaii student-athletes visited him in the hospital. Now, fully recovered, Poukihi Awai will throw out the first pitch at Saturday’s game versus San Francisco.

When we asked him how he feels, he replied, “Happy and exhausted.”