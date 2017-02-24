Hawaii fifth-grader needs your help to win Doodle4Google contest

A Hawaii fifth-grader needs your help to win Google’s Doodle4Google contest.

This year, contestants were asked to submit a creative interpretation of the theme: “What I see for the future” incorporating the letters from the Google logo.

Rayla Okasaki, a fifth-grade student at Trinity Christian School in Kailua, submitted an inventive solution to the problem of traffic: the Rhomobile, a combination plane/rocketship/canoe/sailboat/bicycle that can rise above the congestion and speedily take its occupants to their destination.

Her work, along with those from 52 other state and territory finalists, are now up for public online voting. You can vote every day on multiple devices until March 6 at 5 p.m. EST (noon HST).

“We at TCS are all so very proud of Rayla and the strength of her work ethic, imagination, and creativity. Her love for those things beautiful coupled with her steadfast character produces many art pieces that belie her youth, and we are blessed to invest in this young artist,” said Cheri Firth, Okasaki’s art teacher.

To vote for Okasaki, visit this website, click on “Cast Your Vote,” then the category “Grades 4-5.”