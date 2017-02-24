HFD responds to 2-alarm fire in Kahala

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm building fire at Iwalani Place in Kahala Thursday night.

The first HFD unit arrived at 11:12 p.m. to find a two-story home with smoke and flames emanating from the front half of the building. It was reported that the building was unoccupied due to renovations at the time of the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 11:15 p.m. and personnel conducted searches to confirm that no one was in the structure. HFD personnel will continue with overhaul operations to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

The fire is under investigation. The cause of the fire and the damage estimate is not available at this time. No injuries were reported.