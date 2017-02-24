Keiki Talk: ADD vs. ADHS

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), do you know the difference between to the two? This morning on Wake Up 2day, Dr. Allana Coffee talked about the neurodevelopmental disorders that affect millions of children and adults.

Those who have the disorders have deal with a persistent inability to pay attention and the hyperactivity and impulsivity that interferes with school, work, relationships, etc. It can be mild, moderate and severe.

But there is also a silver lining and upside to the disorders. Find out more in this morning’s Keiki Talk.