Keiki Talk: ADD vs. ADHS

By Published:
b7a2405830ca4d2286c399b4e98d7ce0

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), do you know the difference between to the two? This morning on Wake Up 2day, Dr. Allana Coffee talked about the neurodevelopmental disorders that affect millions of children and adults.

Those who have the disorders have deal with a persistent inability to pay attention and the hyperactivity and impulsivity that interferes with school, work, relationships, etc.  It can be mild, moderate and severe.

But there is also a silver lining and upside to the disorders. Find out more in this morning’s Keiki Talk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s