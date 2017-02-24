Lawmakers advance red-light camera proposal with key changes

Lawmakers hope to make roads in Hawaii safer with a proposal to install cameras at traffic signals, to catch drivers who run the red light.

However, one state agency says it might face fierce opposition from drivers.

Many Hawaii drivers remember the van cams. Even though it’s been gone for more than a decade, the mere mention of it doesn’t sit well with a lot of people.

When it comes to creating red-light cameras, the state Department of Transportation said many more details need to be hammered out in order for it to work.

Senator Jill Tokuda said public safety is the main priority behind this proposal.

If it’s passed, the bill would create a red-light camera program. If you run a red light, the camera would snap a picture of your license plate, and you’d get a ticket in the mail.

“I think there was a real acknowledgement that from a safety perspective wanting to keep our roads safe, our streets safe, this is one strategy that could potentially be deployed,” Sen. Tokuda said.

The DOT said it supports the measure but with reservations. This includes money to start the program, the length of the yellow signal as well how the public perceives the program.

A 2002 law involving so-called van cams was tossed out after many drivers felt the program was focused more on profit than public safety.

On Friday, lawmakers agreed with the DOT’s suggestion to form a committee of stakeholders in order to move the bill forward.

“Whether it’s police, the Department of Transportation, transportation services from the various counties,” Sen. Tokuda said. “If we’re going to do something like this, we want to make sure it’s done right whether it be that you have a plan in place, you bring the right people to the table or that you have the right resources necessary.”

Reaction from the community is mixed.

“I feel like over time it will (work) because once it’s established and people hear about it, they’re like ‘Oh wait, what, really? Maybe I shouldn’t do that,'” Nanea Babila said.>

Carol McNamee, with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii agreed saying “We really feel something needs to be done to protect our community.”

“I think it might be a waste of money to put all these cameras up when it should be spent in other ways,” Noa Alo said.

If this becomes law, counties would be able to implement the program, fines collected from the citations would be put into a general fund and it would go into effect in January of 2019.

This legislation is headed to the Senate for a vote next week.