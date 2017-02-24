Makaha animal shelter owner cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty

The Hawaiian Humane Society cited the owner of the Friends for Life shelter owner David “Lanny” Moore and his mother June Moore for 310 counts of animal cruelty in the second degree.

In October 2016, the humane society secured a warrant and took more than 300 dogs from the Makaha shelter who were living in inhumane conditions. Police arrested David Moore on suspicion of animal cruelty, but he was later released pending investigation.

The Hawaiian Humane Society says it will continue to work with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney and the Honolulu Police Department to prepare for the upcoming trial and to ultimately help the rescued animals find permanent, stable homes.

The Society’s primary focus is the welfare of the dogs, with over 200 currently with foster families.