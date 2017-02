An investigation is underway after a man died off Makapuu Lookout in East Oahu Friday.

Honolulu police say officers were sent to the area just before 11 a.m. to search for a suspect involved in a felony investigation.

That’s when the 50-year-old man either fell or jumped from the lookout to the water below.

Firefighters had to use a rescue boat to get to the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.