Ocean View man arrested for stolen car linked also to burglary

A man arrested this week in Ocean View on Hawaii Island in connection with a stolen car has been linked to the burglary of a business in the same area.

A Ford Bronco was stolen from a home on Lotus Blossom Lane sometime between February 10 and February 11.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Kaʻu patrol officers observed 21-year-old Shane Faustina of Ocean View near the stolen Bronco. An investigation determined that he had been the operator of the vehicle.

Faustina was arrested and charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug and possessing drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $30,000.

While Faustina was being held at the Kona police cellblock pending his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 22, officers in Kaʻu determined that he was also responsible for a burglary on February 21 at a business on Hawaii Boulevard in Ocean View. In that incident, forced entry had been made shortly before 2 a.m. and three bottles of liquor had been stolen.

On the morning of Thursday, Feb. 23, Faustina was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal property damage. His bail on those offenses was set at $12,000.

He remains at the cellblock pending his initial court appearance on those charges, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24.