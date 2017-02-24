Portion of H-2 northbound closing for pavement replacement work

Published:
traffic-alert11

Three northbound lanes of the H-2 Freeway will be closed between the Pineapple Road Overpass and Kipapa Bridge in Mililani for pavement replacement work.

The lanes will close from 9 p.m. Friday continuously through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Crews will be pouring concrete, and a continuous closure is necessary as it ensures the concrete will cure properly. Two northbound travel lanes on the H-2 Freeway will be maintained at all times by utilizing the shoulder.

Electronic message boards have been posted in the area to inform the public of the closures. Motorists may consider using Kamehameha Highway as an alternate route to avoid the work zone.

Roadwork is weather permitting.

