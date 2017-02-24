Turtle Bay Resort, Roberts Hawaii issue warnings after payment systems hacked

Roberts Hawaii and Turtle Bay Resort are urging their customers to watch for fraudulent activity after their online payment systems were hacked.

Unauthorized charges should be reported promptly to the card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner.

The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.

Roberts Hawaii

Roberts Hawaii says an unauthorized person had gained access to the company’s web server and surreptitiously installed code designed to copy information entered during the checkout process, including order ID, name, address, email address, phone number, payment card number, expiration date and card security code.

Roberts Hawaii received reports from several customers of fraudulent charges appearing on their payment cards shortly after they were used to make a purchase on its website.

Orders placed between July 30, 2015, and Dec. 14, 2016, may have been affected.

The code was removed and the affected payment collection pages shut down.

Roberts Hawaii says all payment collection pages on the compromised server were replaced entirely with third-party online booking software and it is taking steps to further strengthen the security of its website to help prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.

Affected customers can get more information online here, or call its dedicated call center at (877) 235-0796.

“Our customers’ confidence and trust are important to us, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused. We are working swiftly to address this situation and help prevent a future recurrence,” said Wayne Fernandez, director of safety and security for Roberts Hawaii.

Turtle Bay Resort

Benchmark, a global hospitality company that manages Turtle Bay Resort, says it found an unauthorized file designed to capture payment card information as it’s routed through its payment processing system.

Findings from a cybersecurity investigation show that the malware – which searched for track data including cardholder name, payment card account number, card expiration date, and verification code – was installed on certain devices that process payment card transactions at certain Benchmark managed properties, including Turtle Bay Resort.

Payment cards used at Turtle Bay Resort from Oct. 23 to Dec. 22, 2016, may have been affected.

Benchmark says it “has taken measures to contain this incident and eradicate the malware. We continue to work with the cyber security firm to further strengthen our security measures including completing the implementation of point to point encryption and installation of EMV readers at our properties. We are also working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring on the affected cards.”

Customers can call 844-734-6819 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST, Monday to Friday.

Click here for more information.