Rolovich throws double shakas to single digits

After Valentine’s Day last week, none of the University of Hawaii football players are single.

Head coach Nick Rolovich is now in charge of their digits.

On Monday, Rolovich debuted his new rule of single-number uniforms being embargoed until they are earned, a carrot for the highly popular numbers.

“It was such a pain in my butt last year,” Rolovich said of the high demand for solo-numbered jerseys. “The first one I saw do it was Matt Rhule at Temple, and he said they have to earn their single digits. As soon as I realized the problems I caused myself with numbers last year, I said I’m going to do that next year.”

Five returning players were impacted by the executive order:

TE Tui Unga (7-97)

DE David Manoa (3-90)

DT Penitito Faalologo (8-55)

LB Jeremiah Pritchard (4-10)

WR Devan Stubblefield (9-89)

Manoa and Unga, a pair of seniors-to-be, are confident in their abilities to reclaim their threads.

“I just see it as a game within the game. It’s a challenge, a new challenge and I’m all about it,” Manoa quipped.

“Nobody on the team is gonna have number seven but me,” said Unga, “so I rock this jersey until Rolo thinks that I’m worthy enough I guess to rock number seven.”

Rolovich plans to honor some players with the numbers after the spring semester. He hopes that the single-figure frenzy will carry over to big test percentages.

“You know taking into account how they’re doing in the classroom, community, and the football field, just so nobody feels entitled,” he said.

The Rainbow Warriors will continue spring camp Saturday at 6:30 a.m.