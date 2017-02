We’re in the middle of whale watching season and the Star of Honolulu is offering a special deal for Hawaii residents who want to see these gentle giants up close.

To celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary, a special one-day only 60-cent tour will be offered Sunday, Feb. 26, at noon.

The tour normally costs $52 for adults.

There are 250 seats available and they will likely go fast.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 25, starting at 9 a.m.

Click here for more information.