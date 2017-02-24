State considers implementing tour ban during flash flood warning

The state is looking to make changes after a woman died after being swept away by flash flood waters while on a group tour on Kauai.

In December of last year, Aimee Abrahim was on a Kayak Wailua tour of the Wailua River, when she was swept away and died. It happened while the state was under a flash flood watch.

After the incident, the company told us all future tours will be canceled if a flash flood watch is in effect.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it’s considering implementing a rule to ban tours whenever a flash flood warning is in effect.

