State removes Japanese boat that washed ashore along Kailua Beach

Debris from the Japanese tsunami six years ago continues to wash up on our shores.

The state hauled away a Japanese boat that washed up on Kailua Beach this week.

Joanna Fletchall, a volunteer with 808 Cleanups, was responding to a report of a ghost net that had washed ashore when she spotted the boat Tuesday morning.

She contacted the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, which towed the boat to its baseyard to be inspected for marine organisms.

In the meantime, the state is notifying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the find.

NOAA will then contact the Japanese government to determine the boat’s owner and whether the boat should be returned.

If you come across marine debris in Hawaii, email DLNR.marine.debris@hawaii.gov and DisasterDebris@noaa.gov.

Click here for more information on Japan tsunami marine debris in Hawaii, and click here for guidelines on marine debris removal and reporting.