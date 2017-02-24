Suspects sought in attempted puppy theft at Kona Humane Society



Hawaii Island police are searching for suspects behind an attempted theft at Kona Humane Society.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, two people broke open a gate securing the kennel area and removed a one-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier named Cholo.

When employees arrived later that morning, they saw the damaged gate and found the puppy wandering the parking area distressed but otherwise unharmed.

Images of the suspects were captured on closed-circuit television.

The man is described to be approximately 6 feet tall, 165 pounds and in his mid-20s. He was wearing a light-colored shirt with shorts and a backward baseball cap.

The woman is described to be approximately 5-foot-7, 145 pounds and in her mid-20s with short, cropped hair. She was wearing a neon yellow sports bra, white tank top, black athletic shorts, and a neon pink baseball cap.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Joshua Willing at 326-4646, extension 253.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.