63-year-old surfer rescued at Sunset Beach

Ocean Safety responded to a surfer in distress Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Beach.

Lifeguards paddled out on a rescue board and rescued the 63-year-old man who was submerged underwater. According to a friend, the patient was knocked off his surfboard on a 12-foot wave. Lifeguards pulled him up and paddled him into shore where he began vomiting water.

Lifeguards performed medical treatment until EMS responded and took over with advanced life saving treatment, stabilizing the patient and transported him in critical condition to an area emergency room.

Surf was 12-16 foot faces.