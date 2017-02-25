Community celebrates grand reopening of Kawananakoa Middle School’s upgraded auditorium

By Published: Updated:
Those attending Saturday's celebration await a series of special guests at Kawananakoa Middle School's renovated auditorium.
Those attending Saturday's celebration await a series of special guests at Kawananakoa Middle School's renovated auditorium.

Kawananakoa Middle has a lot to celebrate this weekend with the opening of its newly renovated Princess Kawananakoa Auditorium and its 90th anniversary on Saturday.

The festivities include a VIP Back to School Sock Hop and a concert featuring Kalapana, Emi Hart and Tropic 50.

The event runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket and package sales will help with fundraising efforts to support equipment purchases, future upgrades and programming support.

Princess Kawananakoa Auditorium is a vital part of the school community and serves as the center for many activities.

The renovated facility retains the same exterior as the original building but with modernized building material and new features inside including air conditioning, upholstered seats, a new black box theater, balcony and state of the art AV and lighting system.

Stay with KHON2.com for more updates to this story. Or watch our coverage of the event on the KHON2 News at 10.

Crowds begin filling Kawananakoa Middle School's new auditorium Saturday night.
Crowds begin filling Kawananakoa Middle School’s new auditorium Saturday night.
Kalapana hits the stage at Saturday's auditorium celebration.
Kalapana hits the stage at Saturday’s auditorium celebration.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s