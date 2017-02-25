Community celebrates grand reopening of Kawananakoa Middle School’s upgraded auditorium

Kawananakoa Middle has a lot to celebrate this weekend with the opening of its newly renovated Princess Kawananakoa Auditorium and its 90th anniversary on Saturday.

The festivities include a VIP Back to School Sock Hop and a concert featuring Kalapana, Emi Hart and Tropic 50.

The event runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Proceeds from ticket and package sales will help with fundraising efforts to support equipment purchases, future upgrades and programming support.

Princess Kawananakoa Auditorium is a vital part of the school community and serves as the center for many activities.

The renovated facility retains the same exterior as the original building but with modernized building material and new features inside including air conditioning, upholstered seats, a new black box theater, balcony and state of the art AV and lighting system.

