An emergency siren in Mililani Mauka malfunctioned twice Saturday, according to an advisory from the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

Loud noises were first heard around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Lehiwa Drive and Meheu Street, then again just after 6 p.m.

Residents in the area told KHON2 they heard the blaring noises for more than a hour this morning.

No word yet on what caused the siren to malfunction.