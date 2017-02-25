Girl Scouts victimized by counterfeiters during cookie sale

People passing counterfeit bills as the real thing is nothing new and a local Girl Scout troop learned that lesson the hard way Saturday in Ewa Beach. It’s a problem, we’re told, that’s on the rise.

The troop is turning this into a learning experience after a customer used two fake $20 bills to buy cookies Saturday morning.

“We can’t believe it actually happened. We don’t always realize that there are people out there who want to take advantage of minors and it unfortunately happened to us,” said parent Claire Hellam. “We’ve been doing this for quite a long time so this is the first time its happened. It was a costly lesson for them, that’s for sure.”

At first glance, the bills look real on the front, but flip them over, and you can see some unusual markings on the left side of the bill. Two of the teenage Girl Scouts in the troop realized the bills were fake shortly after the transaction, but the suspect had already left.

The Retail Merchant Association of Hawaii tells us the use of counterfeit currency is seeing another surge on Oahu, so everyone needs to be vigilant

“It’s more organized crime,” said Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchant Association. They’ll hit one store, they’ll hit another store, and they’ll just keep going down the line. As printers are getting better with technology, so are the counterfeiters when they’re copying the bills.”

Whether you own a business or you’re selling goods via online trading posts, there are several security features on bills to look for. One of the easiest ways to check is feeling the bill’s paper itself.

“Check the weight, check the feel, and if something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not a good bill,” Yamaki added.

You should also check bills for things like raised printing, watermarks and security threads that are seen when held up to a light.

An officer was called to the scene and police report was filed.

If you think you’ve been handed fake currency, the U.S. Treasury advises people not to give the bill back to the passer and if you can do it, safely to stall them.

If the person has already left, put it in a plastic bag and call police.