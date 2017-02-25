Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Faileaso Jennings

Honolulu police and Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in looking for a woman who was previously arrested for forgery.

They are looking for Faileaso Jennings.

“On May 20, 2016, she entered the Bank of Hawaii located on North King Street and attempted to cash a check and deposit it into a friend’s account,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett. “The teller noticed there was discrepancies on the check and the signature did not match the original owner. The owner was contacted and stated his car had been broken into and his bags were missing with the checks.”

Buffett says that’s when police were called, and Jennings was found and positively identified.

She was arrested for forgery in the second degree and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

Jennings is now wanted on a $20,000 warrant in connection with that case for not following the terms of HOPE probation.

“She has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” Buffett added.

If you know where Faileaso Jennings is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.