Kahaluu Beach Park in Kailua-Kona is closed until further notice due to plumbing issues.

The public is advised to stay out of the waters at the park due to wastewater discharge from a sewer from the park bathroom. Approximately 100 gallons discharged onto the beach and entered the beach waters.

Warning signs have been posted and water samples have been collected.

The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the signs have been removed.