4th ranked Warriors beat Pepperdine, extends winning streak to 11 matches and 20 straight sets

For the sixth consecutive match, the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team won in straight sets following Sunday’s victory over No. 10 Pepperdine to conclude a two-match Mountain Pacific Sports Federation series at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-22, 25-18, 28-26.

The Rainbow Warriors (16-2, 7-2 MPSF) extended their win streak to 11 matches and their set win streak to 20 straight. UH improved to 11-0 at the Sheriff Center this season with its 15th consecutive home win dating back to last season and ninth straight home win over the Waves in the series.

For the second straight match against the Waves, sophomore opposite Stijn van Tilburg (17) and senior outside hitter Kupono Fey (15) posted double-digit kills. Van Tilburg hit .483 and recorded three digs and three blocks while Fey added four digs and hit .364.

As a team, UH hit .330 for the match and held the Waves to .167 hitting. The Warriors also out-blocked Pepperdine 11-to-4 in a battle of the league’s top two blocking teams. Libero Larry Tuileta tallied 12 digs.

Pepperdine (6-7, 4-6) was led by Michael Wexter’s 10 kills.

UH took its first lead of Set 1 at 21-20 after a Franciskovic dump. On the next play, the Waves’ David Wieczorek was ruled under the net giving the Warriors a two-point cushion. After a Pepperdine kill, van Tilburg and Fey posted consecutive kills giving UH set point. One point later, Fey ended it with his sixth kill of the set.

The Warriors jumped out to a 7-3 lead in Set 2 after Mol’s team-leading 14th ace. UH pushed its lead to 9-4 after a kill by Rosenmeier and made it 16-10 with a four-point spurt that included back-to-back kills by van Tilburg. The Warriors held the Waves to -.057 hitting in the set with only four kills in a 25-18 victory.

The Warriors used a 6-2 run for an 18-16 lead in Set 3, which included solo stuff blocks by Patrick Gasman and Jennings Franciskovic. The Waves battled back to tie it at 18, 22, and 23 before stuffing Austin Matautia for set point at 24-23. UH answered back and staved off another set point before making good on its second match point as Fey’s kill got through the block for the 28-26 win.

The Warriors continue their homestand by hosting a two-match MPSF series with 14th-ranked USC, Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3. Match time is 7:00 p.m., for both matches.