Coast Guard asks public’s help finding owner of stand-up paddle board found near Maunalua Bay

The Coast Guard is asking the public’s help identifying the owner of an unmanned, adrift blue and white stand-up paddle board found near the entrance channel to Hawaii Kai in Maunalua Bay Sunday.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the board is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

Watchstanders at the Sector Honolulu Command Center received notification at 7:10 a.m. from good Samaritans aboard the vessel Sarah Ann, who spotted the SUP while underway. The boat’s crew recovered the SUP and brought it to the Hawaii kai boat ramp.

The SUP has blue and white stripes and says “Wave Storm” on the top of the board.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

Sector Honolulu issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to search the area along with air, shore and sea assets from the Honolulu Fire Department.

“The Coast Guard strongly encourages owners to label their gear with a name and contact information. Also, if the gear is lost, report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches,” said Charles Turner, command duty officer, Sector Honolulu command center.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker allows response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.