Coast Guard looks for owner of adrift sailing kayak found in Kaneohe Bay

The Coast Guard is asking the public’s help identifying the owner of a yellow Hobiecat trimaran sailing kayak found in Kaneohe Bay Sunday.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the sailing kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received a relayed report at 11:28 a.m., from Marine Corps Base Hawaii Waterfront Operations personnel after they were notified from one of their pontoon boat renters in Kaneohe Bay.

The good Samaritan stated they located the unmanned, adrift yellow Hobiecat trimaran sailing kayak, with a black trampoline and a stowed yellow and blue sail, with no persons or gear aboard near the Kaneohe Bay sandbar.

There are currently no reported signs of distress or missing persons in the area.

Sector Honolulu issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to search the area.

“The Coast Guard strongly encourages owners to label their gear with a name and contact information. Also, if the gear is lost, report it to the Coast Guard with a good description so that we can eliminate any unnecessary searches,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Peterson, a watchstander at the Sector Honolulu command center.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker allows response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.