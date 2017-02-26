Free dental screenings for keiki during Tooth Fairy Fun Day

Related Coverage High prevalence of tooth decay in keiki concerns dentists, proposed law addresses fluoride application

The head of the state’s largest dental insurance provider says there is a need to place a stronger emphasis on dental care for children.

The Hawaii Dental Service teamed up with the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center for Tooth Fairy Fun Day in Kakaako Sunday. This is the 13th consecutive year for the event that provides free dental screenings for keiki.

“We feel really strongly about improving oral health for the entire community,” said president and CEO Mark Yamakawa, “and this is a great opportunity for us to educate parents and the children about great oral hygiene, and get them started with good brushing habits, and going to see the dentist and get the kind of care they really need to have.”

In addition to an appearance by the Tooth Fairy, there were gifts, games, activities.

The American Dental Association recommends that a child’s first dental visit should occur before age one.