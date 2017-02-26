Honolulu police ask for public’s help in finding two bank robbery suspects

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two men suspected of robbing the American Savings Bank located in the Keeaumoku Street Walmart.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 10:25 a.m., two males entered the bank, handed the teller a demand note, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was mentioned or seen.

The first suspect is in his 40s, six foot tall, 220 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a tan colored T-shirt, khaki shorts and a baseball cap. The second suspect is also in his 40s, five-foot-eight, 200 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black long pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or *CRIME on your cellular phone. The public may now send anonymous text and web tips. Text “CS808” plus your message to 274637 or CRIMES.