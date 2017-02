Ocean Safety, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Dept. responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Spitting Caves for an injured 22-year-old man.

The man was apparently climbing up the wall after spear diving when he fell about 15 feet onto a ledge.

HFD airlifted the patient to a nearby park where EMS provided advanced life saving treatment, stabilized the patient and transported him in serious condition to an emergency room with multiple injuries.