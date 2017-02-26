Road Work for the Week, Feb. 26-March 3

Related Coverage H-1 Freeway eastbound to close nightly in Kapolei for construction work

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Up to three lanes closed in both directions between the Middle Street Overpass and the Pali Highway Overpass for pavement marking installations.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass for road repairs.

KAPOLEI

9 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Closure in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and the Farrington Highway Overpass to install a temporary platform for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project. The Kalaeloa Boulevard On-Ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will also be closed. Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard from the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor Off-Ramp (Exit 1A) then may continue eastbound on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard or the Wakea Street On-Ramp.

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday: Roving lane closure on the Farrington Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 1E) from the freeway in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure on the Kaneohe Off-Ramp (Exit 1C) from the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction for maintenance work.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions at the Pearl Harbor Interchange for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: Right lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Harano Tunnel for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

9:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Makakilo Drive and Fort Barrette Road for maintenance work.

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in the westbound direction between Waiawa Road and the Kamehameha Highway Overpass for the rail project.

WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Air Field for maintenance work.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Hakimo Road and Kaukama Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Glenmonger Street and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Ala Poko Street for asphalt restoration.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street for paving work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

WAIMANALO

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Bell Street and Makai Pier for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard for the rail project.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

HAUULA

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction between Haleaha Road and Punaluu Valley Road for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for waterline work. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kuilima Drive and Marconi Road for utility installations.

KAHUKU TO PUPUKEA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure at various locations in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for guardrail installations, utility work, and pavement striping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

LAIE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Laniloa Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for pole replacements.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kahikole Place and Pounder’s Beach for maintenance work.

MILILANI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times. Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 Freeway.

PEARL HARBOR

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Center Drive and Kohomua Street for the rail project.

WAIKANE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction at the Haupoa Street intersection for maintenance work.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

24/7 lane closure through Friday in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for survey work and sidewalk and curb/gutter reconstruction.

8 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Lane closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Wilson Street for paving work.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Kula Kolea Drive for road repairs.

KANEOHE TO KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

8 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday morning: Closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street for tunnel lighting replacements.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Middle Street and Ahua Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway Off-Ramp to Iwilei Road in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between River Street and Alakawa Street for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday: Right lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction between Dowsett Avenue and Wyllie Street for maintenance work.

NUUANU

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Waokanaka Street intersection for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

KAILUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday: Right lane closure on Mokapu Boulevard in the northbound direction between Ilipilo Street and Ilikupono Street for maintenance work.

— MAKAKILO DRIVE —

KAPOLEI

8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Farrington Highway and the H-1 Freeway for the rail project.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Aumoku Street and Puohala Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Puohala Street intersection for traffic signal improvements.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street for the rail project.

EWA BEACH

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure between Wilikina Drive and Foote Avenue for HECO utility work.

Northbound lane will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Southbound lane will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Anonui Street and Kunia Drive for maintenance work.

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Auiki Street Makepono Street for maintenance work.

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Tuesday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Auiki Street and Sand Island Parkway for maintenance work.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaimakani Street and Aiea Access Road for paving work.

— AIKI STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop for slope stabilization work.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure of Halona Street through Friday between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KILIHAU STREET —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction at the Puuloa Road Intersection for maintenance work. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.