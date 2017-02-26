Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen with Sam Choy’s ohana



This week, Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri head over to Kailua-Kona. They didn’t even have to knock on the door because it’s Sam’s house! Now Sam knows how it feels to have the ‘Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen’ crew in their homes. Find out what a famous chef’s kitchen looks like and what is in their refrigerator.

Box Choy items

Ore Ida French Fries (frozen)

Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Longan fruit (Dragon eye)

Chinese-Style Sashimi

1 lb fresh local Ahi

2 cups local cabbage, shredded

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

½ cup cilantro, minced

½ cup peanut oil

3 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

Lay a bed of shredded cabbage on a pupu platter. Cut the ahi into even slices. Heat peanut oil until very hot. Garnish with ginger and cilantro. Pour shoyu over ahi and sear with hot peanut oil.

Shoyu Poke

1 lb fresh local Ahi, cubed

2 tablespoons sesame oil

4 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

½ yellow onion, chopped

¼ cup green onions, chopped

In a large serving bowl, add ahi, onions and green onions and toss. Add sesame oil and shoyu. Mix until the ingredients are evenly coated.

Longan Salad

1 bag longan fruit (dragon eye)

1 bag Organic Spring Mixed Greens

1 cucumber

2 carrots

2 tricolor peppers

3 tomatoes

3-4 stalks celery

Using a vegetable peeler, slice carrots into ribbons. Chop cucumbers, celery, peppers and tomatoes. Peel longan fruit, remove seeds and cut in half. Place mixed greens in a large serving bowl and top with longan fruit and chopped vegetables. Drizzle with your choice of dressing.

Pan-Seared Chop Steak

3 rib eye steaks

Garlic salt

Black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season steaks on both sides with garlic salt and pepper to taste. In a skillet, bronze both sides of the steaks on high heat. Place bronzed steaks in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Remove steaks from oven and let rest for a few minutes. Slice steaks and serve on a platter.

Sauteed Onaga

4-6 Onaga fillets

1 tablespoon Hawaiian salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Sauce:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

1-2 tablespoons green onions, chopped

In a large bowl, mix fillets, Hawaiian salt and olive oil. Heat a large skillet on high heat. Once the skillet is hot, reduce heat to medium hot. Place the fillets skin side down and cook for about 3 minutes. Flip them over and cook for another 3 minutes. Place fillets on a serving platter.

Sauce:

In the same skillet, melt butter on low heat. Add shoyu and green onions and mix. Pour sauce over fillets and serve.

Cheese & Crackers

1 package graham crackers

1 8 ounce package Philadelphia Cream Cheese

1 guava jam (or fruit jam of your choice)

Spread cream cheese on crackers and top with jam.