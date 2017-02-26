State looks through proposed solutions to Waikiki beach erosion

Related Coverage City tackles beach erosion problem, driven by tourism revenue

It’s long been a problem in Waikiki, and a source of controversy, but we may be closer to action on another solution to beach erosion there.

Chronic erosion has been eating away at the shoreline for years and that’s why the Royal Hawaiian groin was put in place. But now it’s dilapidated and there’s been talk about restoring it for a number of years now.

The state Dept. of Land and Natural Resources has reviewed four proposals for restoration: One is to create a new 180-foot rock L- or T-head groin. Option two would be similar but a hundred feet longer. Another proposal would use the existing wall as the core of a new 160-foot rock L-head groin. And the last proposal is to create a new vertical concrete wall.

Of those proposals, the DLNR prefers the option of creating a 180-foot long groin with a T-shaped head. Officials will be going over this option at a public meeting in the beginning of March.

On Sunday, we spoke with Rick Egged, the president of the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association, who says he also likes that option and will be funding half of the project cost.

“We’ve been working on the project for a while now and, of course, the reason why these projects take so long is the number of permits that are required to do any work in the ocean,” he said.

Egged says we probably won’t see construction start until the winter of 2018.

“The project is projected to cost $1.5 million for the construction and actually the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association will fund half of that.”

Egged says erosion at Waikiki Beach has gotten worse. According to Dolan Eversole, a coastal geologist whose contracted by the association, the region is experiencing both chronic and seasonal erosions.

“Events like what we are seeing right now at the Royal Hawaiian beach where, because of seasonal wave dynamics, we see erosion of the beach, that is hopefully temporary,” he said. “It’s sand moving from one side of the beach to the other.”

Beaches are relatively unstable in Waikiki. In the past, the state has replenished the sand, and much of the beach is completely man-made.

“We like to make that distinction, because the response to erosion may be different to what you do on a more natural beach,” Eversole said. “That’s something that we will have to continue to do periodically, to bring sand in from offshore and essentially recycling the sand because there is no good way to create a wall structure that protects the beach.”

We’re told the state has plans that go beyond renovating the Royal Hawaiian groin. We reached out to the DLNR but a spokeswoman says they are not ready to make any comments at this time.

The next public meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at the Waikiki Community Center Auditorium at 6 p.m.