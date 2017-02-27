Ask a Specialist: Pediatric Asthma

On January 9, 2017, The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu opened their new Pediatric After Hours Center, seeing children 0 – 17 years old with non-emergent medical problems. The center’s medical director, Dr. Kristin Fernandez, general internist and pediatrician, shares about what they’ve been seeing a lot of since opening – pediatric asthma. Learn more in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

For more information on the new Pediatric After Hours Center at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, including the different conditions they treat, go to http://queenswestoahu.org/pediatric-after-hours-center or call 691-3115.