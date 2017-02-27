Captain status ‘means everything’ to ‘Bows Setter Jennings Franciskovic

The University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball team extended their win-streak to 11 matches this past weekend, but remain fourth in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

Winners of 20 straight sets, ‘Bows have been fueled by Senior Setter Jennings Franciskovic. In his last six matches an average of 32 assists, 5 digs, and 2 blocks more than earning his captain status.

Head Coach Charlie Wade explained following Hawaii’s most recent victory over Pepperdine that it’s a status that was sought out after. “You know last year he was disappointed that he wasn’t voted one of the four captains and this year he was the leading vote getter. So he really has just worked on just who he is as an adult as a professional and the team is really rallying around him.”

“Honestly that means everything. To get the respect from the team, honestly. Every time somebody asks me that I’m at a loss for words. I don’t even know what to say about it. It’s just that I love it. I love the team, I love the guys and just getting the respect from them especially this year coming off of last year, means everything to me.” said, Franciskovic.

Winners of 14 straight at home dating back to last season, the Rainbow Warriors will next get 14th ranked USC for a two match series starting Thursday in Manoa.

Matches #19 & #20

Who: No. 4 Hawai’i (16-2, 7-2 MPSF) vs. No. 14 USC (6-9, 5-7 MPSF)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

