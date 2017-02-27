Chef Sam Choy is “In the Kitchen”

Chef Sam and John head to Kailua-Kona to visit the home of… Sam Choy himself! Sam gets to kick back and watch his son Chris do the cooking.
Sashimi with Hot Oil
1 lb fresh local Ahi
2 cups local cabbage, shredded
2 tablespoons ginger, minced
½ cup cilantro, minced
½ cup peanut oil
3 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu
Lay a bed of shredded cabbage on a pupu platter. Cut the ahi into even slices. Heat peanut oil until very hot. Garnish with ginger and cilantro. Pour shoyu over ahi and sear with hot peanut oil.