Chef Sam Choy is "In the Kitchen"

Chef Sam and John head to Kailua-Kona to visit the home of… Sam Choy himself! Sam gets to kick back and watch his son Chris do the cooking.

 

Sashimi with Hot Oil

1 lb fresh local Ahi

2 cups local cabbage, shredded

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

½ cup cilantro, minced

½ cup peanut oil

3 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

 

Lay a bed of shredded cabbage on a pupu platter.  Cut the ahi into even slices.  Heat peanut oil until very hot.  Garnish with ginger and cilantro.  Pour shoyu over ahi and sear with hot peanut oil.

