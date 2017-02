A multi-car accident Monday morning created a backlog of traffic, forcing Department of Transportation officials to open the zipper lane to all vehicle. The crash happened at 5:19 a.m. on the H1 Freeway near the Kaahumanu Street Overpass. For more than 30 minutes only 2 lanes were open headed into town through Pearl City. No critical injuries were reported but debris was strewn across the H1, making it very difficult to clear the scene.

