Flash flood watch in effect for state through Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for all islands from noon Monday through Wednesday afternoon.

East to east-southeast winds will strengthen slightly later Monday before weakening late Tuesday and Wednesday. High clouds are expected to spread over portions of the island chain later in the day and night, and then remain in place through Wednesday.

A surface low developing in the vicinity of the islands will result in wet and unsettled weather from late Monday night and Tuesday through the day on Wednesday, with the potential for locally heavy downpours and a chance of thunderstorms.

Any heavy showers will be spotty Monday afternoon, but could become more widespread by Tuesday.

Some streams and normally dry gulches are expected to run high and could quickly overflow their banks. Intense rainfall in poor drainage and urban areas could also lead to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Keep tuned to later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.