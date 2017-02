Feb. 28 is Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday.

For us here that means malasadas.

Expect bakeries especially Leonard’s to be packed full of people on Tuesday.

In the past, Leonard’s has told us on this day it’s busy sun up to sun down.

Damien Memorial school students will also selling malasadas to raise money for student activities.

Most are pre-sold, but if you want to try, you may be able to walk in and buy some if there are any extras.