Meadow Gold Dairies ordered to halt distribution, sale of 2-percent reduced fat milk

Stay with KHON2 News and KHON2.com for updates on this breaking story.

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) has ordered Meadow Gold Dairies to stop its distribution and sale of two-percent reduced fat milk.

DOH issued a Cease and Desist Order to the company Monday after laboratory results from routine milk samples exceeded standard limits for Coliform bacteria.

“Milk production is regulated with routine testing both at the farm and after packaging to ensure a safe product,” said Peter Oshiro, program manager of the DOH Sanitation Branch. “Department of Health inspectors will work with Meadow Gold Dairies to investigate the possible source of contamination, approve a plan of correction, and conduct further testing to confirm the company meets the standards to resume two-percent reduced fat milk distribution and sale.”

Samples of two-percent reduced fat milk taken from Meadow Gold Dairies on Jan. 19, Feb. 6 and 22, 2017, revealed excessive Coliform counts of more than 150/ml, 130/ml and more than 150/ml respectively.

The maximum allowed Coliform limit for pasteurized milk is 10/ml. Coliform is used an indicator of post-pasteurization contamination.

Officials say this is NOT a recall, and the milk in question never made it to store shelves.

The Hawaii Department of Education serves Meadow Gold milk to students, but only one-percent, skim, and chocolate milks, not two-percent.

DOH conducts monthly testing of samples of all Grade A raw and pasteurized milk produced at dairy farms and milk plants in Hawaii. State and Federal regulations require that samples be taken a minimum of four out of every six months, though most jurisdictions in the nation, like Hawaii, conduct sampling every month. DOH may also accelerate routine sampling of a specific product whenever product samples do not meet required standards.

Hawaii Administrative Rules Title 11 Chapter 15 states that the DOH may suspend the distribution and sale of a particular milk product produced by a milk plant, whenever the product is in violation three times out of the last five consecutive samples for the first three Critical Control Point (CCP) standards listed below.

Critical Control Point Critical Limits Temperature 45°F or less Bacterial Limits 10,000/ml or less Coliform 10/ml or less Phosphatase 1mcg/ml or less Antibiotics No Positive results on drug residue detection

To resume distribution and sale of two-percent reduced fat milk, Meadow Gold Dairies must pass health inspections and undergo additional testing of product samples. All other milk products from Meadow Gold Dairies meet state and federal standards required for distribution and sale.

Coliform is a broad class of bacteria found in our environment, including in feces.

E. coli is a type of Coliform that can make you sick. It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, respiratory illness, and fever. Symptoms can appear between one and 10 days after exposure, and often begin slowly.